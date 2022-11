AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —In 2021 The Panhandle Gives campaign raised more than $5 million for area organizations.

Now the campaign is back for another year, and hoping people of the High Plains are just as and even more generous.

The Panhandle Gives Campaign goes from November 21st to 29th, where all donations raised by the organizations are kept by that organization.

Click here to see participating organizations and to donate.