The Original: Rich & Dana Feature Wattie Boone & Sons Whiskey

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to historians, Wattie Boone was the first person documented to have made bourbon in Kentucky, along the Beechfork just behind Preservation Distillery.

Honoring Wattie’s bourbon legacy and historic journey up the Appalachian Trail, they’ve released their first single barrel of Wattie Boone whiskey.

Made in Tennessee and aged in Kentucky, this is a luscious 7 yr old whiskey worth tasting.

The Old Fashioned recipe Rich & Dana made is below.

Old Fashioned

2 oz Bourbon

.5 Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Bitters

Stir – Strain – Serve

Garnish with Orange Peel / Maraschino Cherry