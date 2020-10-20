The Medicare Store looking to help during Open Enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Medicare Store in Amarillo has been around for years. They specialize in just Medicare and helping people get the best coverage they need.

Right now it’s open enrollment for Medicare, Peggy Alexander and Darren Roush say that whether you’ve had Medicare for years or you’re newly qualified for the insurance, it’s best to give them a call and set up an appointment to make sure you’re getting the best coverage.

A lot of advertisements are saying they’ll provide a $0 premium, and while Peggy and Darren says a lot of plans might have that, it doesn’t come without a cost down the line.

The Medicare Store is located at 4350 Teckla Boulevard. They can be contacted at (806) 352-4217.

