AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —There is a new exhibit opening up soon at the Ann Crouch Gallery at Arts in the Sunset. Check below for details on the when, where, and about the exhibit.

Ann Crouch Gallery at Arts in the Sunset 3701 Plains Blvd.

Amarillo, Texas 79102

January 28 – February 18, 2023

Opening reception on January 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“The Madness of Man” is the first major retrospective of Amarillo artist Dale Conner, including over one hundred works that represent a career spanning nearly six decades. On view at the Ann Crouch Gallery at Arts in the Sunset from January 28th through February 18th, Conner’s retrospective will be the first show mounted in the newly renovated space.

Conner is an American painter, master printmaker, and educator, and his media include oil on canvas and panel, watercolor, intaglio, relief, and drawing. Speaking both to the aesthetic and the ethical, his work examines the depth of the human condition, exposing man’s inhumanity and injustice to his fellow human beings, to other living creatures, and to the planet, using the theme of war and the people who facilitate conflict as his subjects. Conner’s award-winning work has been exhibited at the Dallas Museum of Art, included in several Texas Fine Arts Association exhibitions, and a survey of his prints is part of the permanent collection of the Prints and Drawings Department of Texas Tech University (AP/RC).

Dale Conner has infused his work with a message that reaches beyond the picturesque and examines the depths of the human condition. As a young boy, Conner fantasized about piloting a fighter aircraft, and after college he worked in a factory that manufactured five-hundred-pound bombs intended to be used on the people of Vietnam. His romantic notions about war were quickly crushed by the reality of the ominous gray steel canisters designed solely for the purpose of destruction. He left that job after one month.

“The madness of war—the horror, the casualties, the destruction—is morally incomprehensible to me,” says Conner. “I create art out of a desire to expose man’s inhumanity and injustice to his fellow human beings, to other living creatures, and to the planet, using the theme of war and the people who facilitate conflict as my subjects. My work challenges our notions of patriotism and the glorification of combat, confronting the realities of warfare and forcing the viewer to consider these uncomfortable issues in an aesthetic context.”

Despite the works’ dark and shadowy subject matter, Conner’s palette can be bright and cheery, adding a keen sense of irony. His paintings are revelatory, bursting with an animated yet controlled impasto. His portraits are evocative and expressive and, at times, piercing and mysterious. The work speaks both to the aesthetic and to the ethical. Conner’s work, in a word: transcendent.

The Ann Crouch Gallery at Arts in the Sunset was established by the late Ann Crouch to provide a space for artists to create and exhibit their work. Arts in the Sunset is located in the former Sunset Center Market Town, the first mall to open in Amarillo in 1960.