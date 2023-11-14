AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —November is American Diabetes Month, and a time to focus on our diets and how that impacts our bodies, especially with the holiday season approaching.

Experts say diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease, so it’s important to be aware of risk factors for these conditions.

DaVita Kidney Care has partnered with the American DaVita has partnered with the American Diabetes Association to create a website that helps people with diabetes better manage their kidney health. Available at diabetes.org, this free interactive resource includes tips for preventing and delaying the progression of kidney disease, how to choose a kidney doctor and hundreds of kidney- and diabetes-friendly recipes.

Registered Dietitian Klemens Ast says that diet is a big part of preventing diabetes and kidney disease as well as managing the progression of the two conditions. As Thanksgiving approaches, you can find a healthy recipe here.