AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just like adults, it’s important for kids to know the benefits of self care and taking care of their physical and mental health.

These practices need to be done frequently an consistently to help encourage growth, connection, expression and stability.

Here are some ways to do this:

-Take care of their body. This means exercising, eating a balanced diet, and getting plenty of rest.

-Have fun as a family. Laughter has been shown to reduce stress levels, so do things as a family, whether that be games, outdoor activities, trips, cooking, or reading.

-Enjoy the outdoors. Sunlight provides Vitamin D and fresh air which can help reduce stress. Also the change in environment can be calming, and trips to places can create memories that promote happiness.

-Help others or volunteer. Altruistic emotions and behaviors are associated with a greater sense of well-being, health, and longevity. You can also teach the value of kindness and gratitude.