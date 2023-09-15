AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hope & Healing Place (HHP) invites you to a symbolic family-friendly event, the Wings of Hope Memorial Celebration. Join us at Amarillo College’s Memorial Park (Gazebo) on Saturday, September 16, from 10:00 AM to Noon for a beautiful butterfly release that commemorates the journey through grief. The butterfly release is a tangible way to remember your loved one, an acknowledgment of a life lived, and a celebration of the love you shared.

Grief is a path marked by continuous transitions, sometimes dark and sometimes filled with celebration. The butterfly release symbolizes these similarities between the grief journey and the butterfly’s life cycle.

This family-friendly event is open to the public and FREE of charge. However, you can reserve your butterfly for $25 in memory of a loved one. Visit our website at www.hhpamarillo.org and click on “Wings of Hope” to make your reservation. We are releasing 500 butterflies, so bring your family and friends and join us with your lawn chair or blanket. During the event, we’ll have activities like a memorial chalk walk, butterfly crafts, and, of course, the butterfly release. It’s a time for reflection, remembrance, and celebrating the loved ones we’ve lost.

HHP is committed to supporting bereaved families and helping children cope with the loss of a loved one. Unresolved grief can manifest in children’s lives in various ways, including depression, isolation, emotional outbursts, and more. HHP provides a safe place for children, teens, families, and individuals to heal and find hope.

HHP is the sole grief center offering services in the Texas Panhandle, and we do not charge for our services. Fundraisers like the “Wings of Hope Memorial Celebration” are vital to our continued support of the community. To learn more about HHP and the event, visit our Facebook event page or contact Cakki Wall at 806-371-8998 Ext. 3.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our generous sponsors, whose support makes events like these possible.

Sponsors: