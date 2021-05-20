The History of the Amarillo Hotel/Motel Industry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For Amarillo residents, the hotel/motel industry in town isn’t well known because we don’t have to use it.

Jason Boyett from Hey Amarillo is diving into the industry with local hotelier Vimal Ragha.

A conversation with Vimal “Vic” Ragha, a local hotelier who owns and operates several hotels and motels along I-40. HIs family-owned Ragha Group currently oversees four properties in the city, with three more in the planning process. Ragha shares with host Jason Boyett about growing up in a motel, his return to the family business, and why Amarillo has such a robust hospitality industry (Hint: I-40). He also reveals how he and his staff weathered the pandemic. This episode is sponsored by the TEXAS Outdoor Musical and Wieck Realty.