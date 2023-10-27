AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Great Divide is considered one of the pioneering bands of the Red Dirt music scene, especially as one of the first bands to bring that genre to mainstream audiences.

They’re performing on October 27th at Hoot’s Pub, tickets can be found here.

Rolling Stone magazine published an article a few weeks ago talking about the legacy of Oklahoma artists and their current rise to the mainstream stage. The Great Divide was talked about many times as being key influencers to many of the artists who came after them.

After 20 years The Great Divide has released their reunion album Providence and has seen two singles got to #1 on the Texas Music charts. Their new single “Set It All Down” is likewise on the fast track breaking the Top 30 this week on the Texas Country Music, CDX and American Country Music charts.

For more information on this band, click here.