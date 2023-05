AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Kim Jordan and Rob Carter have a job by day, but they also came together to make the film “The Gift”. A way to shine light on veterans in the community and some of the needs they face. The pair also hope that people who watch this film will have compassion for veterans.

You can email the group at thegiftamarillo@yahoo.com and they’ll send you the link to watch the movie.