A conversation with Gayle Callahan, the President and CEO of Plains Plumbing. After a multi-faceted career that included a stint as a corporate pilot, Gayle assumed leadership of a multi-generational family business after her husband’s death from cancer. Today, the Amarillo-based Plains Plumbing serves customers from Georgia to California. In this episode, Gayle shares with Jason Boyett about her incredible career, including a promise she made—and broke—about maintaining the family business. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and Shemen Dental.