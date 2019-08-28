AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Drunken Oyster: San Marzano Clams
The San Marzano tomato is a variety of plum tomato, sturdy and sweet, grown in southern Italy.
Ingredients:
- 2 leeks, white parts only, soaked, rinsed well and sliced
- 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 can (28-ounce) San Marzano diced tomatoes
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 4 pounds clams, scrubbed
- 1 TBS minced fresh basil
- Grilled baguette
Procedure:
1. In a saute pan, over medium heat, cook leeks in olive oil until soft and golden,
2. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Stir in tomatoes with juice, bay leaf and red pepper flakes.
3. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes.
4. Add clams to the leek mixture, increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over medium-high heat until mussels open, about 5 to 7 minutes.
5. Remove bay leaf. Divide clams with leek/tomato mixture among 4 large shallow bowls. Garnish with minced basil. Serve with grilled bread.
The Drunken Oyster
7606 SW 45th Ave.
(806) 418-6668
drunkenoysteramarillo.com