AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Drunken Oyster: San Marzano Clams

The San Marzano tomato is a variety of plum tomato, sturdy and sweet, grown in southern Italy.

Ingredients:

2 leeks, white parts only, soaked, rinsed well and sliced

2 TBS extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 can (28-ounce) San Marzano diced tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

4 pounds clams, scrubbed

1 TBS minced fresh basil

Grilled baguette

Procedure:

1. In a saute pan, over medium heat, cook leeks in olive oil until soft and golden,

2. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Stir in tomatoes with juice, bay leaf and red pepper flakes.

3. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes.

4. Add clams to the leek mixture, increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over medium-high heat until mussels open, about 5 to 7 minutes.

5. Remove bay leaf. Divide clams with leek/tomato mixture among 4 large shallow bowls. Garnish with minced basil. Serve with grilled bread.

The Drunken Oyster

7606 SW 45th Ave.

(806) 418-6668

drunkenoysteramarillo.com