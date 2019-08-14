AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Drunken Oyster: Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Salt & pepper mix ingredients:

2 parts whole peppercorns

1 part sea salt

Salt & pepper mix instructions:

In a small pot over medium-low heat, dry roast the whole peppercorns of your choice for 15 minutes, until very fragrant. Take care not to burn them, adjusting the heat as needed. Cool completely and use a spice grinder or mortar and pestle to grind the peppercorns down to a powder.

In the same pot over medium heat, dry roast the salt until it turns slightly yellow in color. Let it cool and combine it with the ground pepper. You now have your own authentic salt and pepper powder, which you can use in whatever “salt and pepper” dish you like.

Dish Ingredients:

1 pound large shrimp (shells on and deveined, with or without heads)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/3 cup oil

salt and pepper mixture (to taste)

6 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 teaspoon finely chopped Ginger

1 long hot green or red pepper

Thin sliced 1 Chopped scallion

Instructions:

Rinse the shrimp and pat them thoroughly dry with a paper towel. Dredge them in or cornstarch Heat the oil in a small cast-iron skillet to 375 degrees. Quickly lay the shrimp in the oil with about an inch of space in between each shrimp, and fry the shrimp in batches, cooking each side for 30 seconds. Set aside on a paper towel-lined plate, and sprinkle with salt and pepper In the wok, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Fry the garlic until just golden brown (careful not to burn it!), and set aside to drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Remove any excess oil from the wok, so there’s only a tablespoon or so left Add the peppers to the wok. Turn off the heat, and add the garlic back to the wok, stir-frying everything together for a minute. Add the shrimp to the wok, and gently toss everything for 10 seconds, sprinkling over a bit more of your salt and pepper mixture. Serve! Eat with the shell

The Drunken Oyster

7606 SW 45th Ave.

(806) 418-6668

drunkenoysteramarillo.com