Rory’s Pumpkin Cream Pasta

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — They’re here. Scary scammers can get to you right through that small screen in your hand – your smartphone. Consumers tend to be less wary on social media channels and scammers are taking shocking advantage of that fact.

Hacked “smart” devices could haunt your house. Do you hear a strange voice in your house? It could be the voice of a hacker who has taken over one of your internet-connected devices.