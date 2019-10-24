1  of  32
Closings and Delays
Amarillo College Ascension Academy Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clarendon College Clarendon ISD Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dimmitt ISD Frank Phillips College Groom ISD Gruver ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hedley ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School St. Anthony's - Hereford St. Matthew's Episcopal of Pampa Tulia ISD Walcott ISD West Texas A&M University

Rory’s Pumpkin Cream Pasta

Studio 4
Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Rory shows us how to make Pumpkin Cream Pasta.

  • 1 pound pasta of choice cooked accordingly
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 cloves garlic — minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped shallots
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree — not pumpkin pie filling
  • 1 cup parmesan grated
  • 1/4 shaved mozzarella
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage leaves —
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Pinch ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup shaved parmesan

Fried bacon strips for garnish Optional

  1. In large saute pan melt butter
  2. add garlic and shallots sweat till aroma surrounds you
  3. Add heavy cream and Pumpkin Puree mixing well bring to a slow simmer
  4. add Parmesan and mozzarella stir until melted
  5. Add sage, Ground Cinnamon, ground Nutmeg, Pinch of Cayenne
  6. stir together add pasta toss
  7. Separate in 4 bowls top with shaved Parm and fried bacon, chopped fresh sage

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss