Rory’s Pumpkin Cream Pasta
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Rory shows us how to make Pumpkin Cream Pasta.
- 1 pound pasta of choice cooked accordingly
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic — minced
- 1 tablespoon chopped shallots
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup pumpkin puree — not pumpkin pie filling
- 1 cup parmesan grated
- 1/4 shaved mozzarella
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage leaves —
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Pinch ground cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup shaved parmesan
Fried bacon strips for garnish Optional
- In large saute pan melt butter
- add garlic and shallots sweat till aroma surrounds you
- Add heavy cream and Pumpkin Puree mixing well bring to a slow simmer
- add Parmesan and mozzarella stir until melted
- Add sage, Ground Cinnamon, ground Nutmeg, Pinch of Cayenne
- stir together add pasta toss
- Separate in 4 bowls top with shaved Parm and fried bacon, chopped fresh sage