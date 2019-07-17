The Drunken Oyster: One Steak, Two Dishes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —
Steak Salad
Ingredients:
- 4oz Salad mix
- ¼ cup cherry tomatoes
- ¼ cup cucumbers
- ¼ cup Corn salsa
- 2 oz Dijon dressing
- ¼ cup Shredded Cheese
- Pinch Salt and Pepper
- 2 each Corn tortilla (cut into strips)
- 4 oz Steak
Procedure:
- Place seasoned steak on a medium-high grill or griddle and cook to the desired temperature.
- Fry corn tortilla strips in a medium pan until golden brown and season with salt and pepper.
- Place all your ingredients into a bowl and mix until coated.
- Place on a plate and give it height
- On a cutting board, cut the steak against the grain and thinly slice and place on top of the salad.
- Top with fried tortilla strips.
Steak Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp Dijonnaise
- 2 each Sliced tomatoes
- 1 oz Pickled onions
- 2 each Green leaves or Salad mix
- 4 oz Steak
- 1 each Toasted Ciabatta Bun
- Pinch Salt and pepper
Procedure:
- Place seasoned steak on a medium-high grill or griddle and cook to the desired temperature.
- Butter both sides of the ciabatta bun and toast. Then flip the top bun and toast until golden brown.
- Spread dijonnaise on both the top and bottom bun and set aside.
- Place greens on the bottom bun along with the two slices of tomatoes and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Thinly slice the steak, place on top of tomatoes, top with pickled red onion. Place top bun and serve with chips or fries.
The Drunken Oyster
7606 SW 45th Ave.
(806) 418-6668
drunkenoysteramarillo.com