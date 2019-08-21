The Drunken Oyster: N’awlins Jambalaya Egg Rolls

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — N’awlins Jambalaya Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Oil

1 finely chopped Yellow Onion

2 finely chopped Green Bell Pepper

2 stalk finely chopped Celery

2 finely chopped Scallion

1 Tbs finely chopped Garlic

2 pound diced Andouille Sausage

2 pound deveined Shrimp

4 cup Chicken Stock

4 cup Water

4 cup Converted Rice

1 teaspoon cajun seasoning

1 pound Spring Roll Wrappers

1 Egg

3 cup Frying Oil

Procedure:

1. Heat pan Oil (1/2 cup), sauté the onion, green onions, bell pepper, and season. Sauté for 5 minutes, and in the last minute add the minced garlic.

2. Transfer the vegetables to a large pot and add in the andouille sausage, cook for a few minutes to render out the fat and brown the sausage a bit.

3. Add in the shrimp and stir them in. Season with cajun

4. Pour the Chicken Stock (4 cups), Water (4 cups) and turn the heat up. Add the Converted Rice (4 cups), Cayenne Pepper (2 teaspoons),

5. Once boiling, cover to cook for 45 minutes. No need to stir. Just cover and let it cook.

Once done add sausage shrimp mixture

6.Cool the jambalaya down before wrapping in egg rolls

7. Begin to heat up the Frying Oil in a large enough pan.

8. Beat an Egg mixed with a little water for the egg wash.

9. Place about two tablespoons of the mixture in the middle of one Spring Roll Wrappers. Finish rolling, and repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. Paint with egg wash.

10. Working in batches, fry up the rolls until they are golden brown on the outside. Make sure to move them around so they fry evenly. Place the cooked rolls on paper towels.

11. Serve with favorite dipping sauce.

The Drunken Oyster

7606 SW 45th Ave.

(806) 418-6668

drunkenoysteramarillo.com