The Drunken Oyster: Lobster Benedict and Churchill’s Breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Drunken Oyster will be serving brunch until 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. There will be live music from Velvet Funk Band. For reservations visit opentable.com or call 806-418-6668.

Blackened Hollandaise

Ingredients:

18 ea Egg Yolks

1 lb Melted Butter

1 tbsp Blackening Seasoning

Procedure:

1. Place Egg Yolks in robot coupe/food processor and turn on

2. Slowly drizzle in butter to emulsify (Be careful not to add too much to quickly, this will cause the sauce to break instead of thicken)

3. Once all the butter has been added and the hollandaise is thickened add in blackened seasoning.

4. Place in Container serve hot.

Poached Eggs

Ingredients:

2 ea Egg

Drop Vinegar

1 quart Water

Procedure:

1. Crack your egg into a bowl or onto a saucer, this makes it easier to slide into the pan.

2. Add a drop of vinegar.

3. Bring a pan of water to a simmer. Don’t add any salt as this may break up the egg white.

4. Stir the water to create a gentle whirlpool to help the egg white wrap around the yolk.

5. Slowly tip the egg into the centre. Make sure the heat is low enough not to throw the egg around – there should only be small bubbles rising.

6. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the white is set.

7. Lift the egg out with a slotted spoon and drain it on kitchen paper. Trim off any straggly bits of white.

Breakfast Hash

Ingredients:

1 ea Russet Potato (¼” dice)

1 ea Red, Green, Yellow Bell Pepper (small dice)

2 tbsp Cajun butter

1 tbsp Olive Oil

Pinch Salt and Pepper

Procedure:

1. Heat skillet on medium high heat. Add oil and potatoes.

2. Fry until fork tender then add the bell peppers and saute for another 3 mins.

3. Add cajun butter and seasoning and saute until butter has melted.

4. Serve hot.

Lobster

Ingredients:

3 oz Lobster knuckle and claw meat

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp garlic

1 tsp cajun seasoning

Procedure

1. Heat skillet on medium high heat. Add butter then garlic.

2. Add lobster and seasoning and saute.

3. Place on toast and place poached egg on top and serve immediately.

Churchill’s Breakfast

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of rye whiskey

5 oz of espresso liqueur

5 oz maple syrup

1 egg white

Procedure: dry shake, strain, wet shake, strain and garnish with torched cinnamon stick

The Drunken Oyster

7606 SW 45th Ave.

(806) 418-6668

drunkenoysteramarillo.com