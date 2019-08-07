AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Drunken Oyster: Lemon Pesto Salmon
Ingredients:
- 4- 6 oz Wild salmon
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- salt and pepper for seasoning
Pesto Ingredients:
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 1/2 cups loosely packed fresh basil leaves
- 1 cup loosely packed spinach leaves
- 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 1 Tbs. lemon zest
- 1 Tbs. fresh lemon juice
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste or cajun
- Heavy cream
- Garnish fresh lemon zest
Pesto Directions:
1. In a food processor, combine the garlic, basil, spinach, cheese, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Pulse until ground to a fine paste, about 1 minute.
With the machine running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until the desired consistency is reached. Season with salt and pepper. Makes 1 1/2 to 2 cups.
Procedure:
- Pat dry and check for bones Season Salmon with salt and pepper
- Heat oil in a pan add salmon to cook on each side for 3 minutes
- Salmon is best-served Medium rare to medium
- Remove salmon from heat add 1/4 cup heavy cream
- Add two tablespoons pesto and stir till incorporated
- Place salmon on the plate and spoon pesto sauce over.
- Serve with favorite sides and zest lemon over top before serving.
The Drunken Oyster
7606 SW 45th Ave.
(806) 418-6668
drunkenoysteramarillo.com