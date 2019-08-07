Breaking News
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Drunken Oyster: Lemon Pesto Salmon

Ingredients:

  • 4- 6 oz Wild salmon
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • salt and pepper for seasoning

Pesto Ingredients:

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 1/2 cups loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1 cup loosely packed spinach leaves
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 Tbs. lemon zest
  • 1 Tbs. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 to 1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste or cajun
  • Heavy cream
  • Garnish fresh lemon zest

Pesto Directions:
 1. In a food processor, combine the garlic, basil, spinach, cheese, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Pulse until ground to a fine paste, about 1 minute.
With the machine running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until the desired consistency is reached. Season with salt and pepper. Makes 1 1/2 to 2 cups.

Procedure:

  1. Pat dry and check for bones Season Salmon with salt and pepper
  2. Heat oil in a pan add salmon to cook on each side for 3 minutes
  3. Salmon is best-served Medium rare to medium
  4. Remove salmon from heat add 1/4 cup heavy cream
  5. Add two tablespoons pesto and stir till incorporated
  6. Place salmon on the plate and spoon pesto sauce over.
  7. Serve with favorite sides and zest lemon over top before serving.

The Drunken Oyster
7606 SW 45th Ave.
(806) 418-6668
drunkenoysteramarillo.com

