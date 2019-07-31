The Drunken Oyster: Italian Meatball Bruschetta

Meatballs Ingredients:

  • 1 large egg
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ! tablespoon Chopped shallots
  • 1/2lb 85 or 90% lean ground beef
  • 1/2 lb sweet or hot Italian sausage, removed from the casings
  • 1/2 pound Ground Pork
  • 1 tablespoon Pesto
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano
  • 1/3 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Procedure:

  1. Mix all Ingredients in a large bowl well
  2. Form into Balls aprox 1 inch in diameter bigger if desired
  3. Heat oil to medium heat place meatballs in oil till browned on all sides and cooked through
  4. Chefs note you can always brown meatballs and finish in a 350-degree oven for larger batches

Bruschetta Ingredients:

  • 1 pound heirloom tomatoes
  • 1/2 red onion fine diced
  • 1 tablespoon Pesto
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup Red wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • Sea salt and fresh pepper
  • Fresh shredded Parmesan cheese
  • Grilled bread

Procedure:

  1. Mix all ingredients together except parm
  2. season to taste
  3. Top grilled bread with sliced Meatballs
  4. spoon tomato mixture onto of meat balls
  5. Top with shredded Parmigiano Cheese

The Drunken Oyster
7606 SW 45th Ave.
(806) 418-6668
drunkenoysteramarillo.com

