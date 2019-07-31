AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —
The Drunken Oyster: Italian Meatball Bruschetta
Meatballs Ingredients:
- 1 large egg
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ! tablespoon Chopped shallots
- 1/2lb 85 or 90% lean ground beef
- 1/2 lb sweet or hot Italian sausage, removed from the casings
- 1/2 pound Ground Pork
- 1 tablespoon Pesto
- 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano
- 1/3 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Procedure:
- Mix all Ingredients in a large bowl well
- Form into Balls aprox 1 inch in diameter bigger if desired
- Heat oil to medium heat place meatballs in oil till browned on all sides and cooked through
- Chefs note you can always brown meatballs and finish in a 350-degree oven for larger batches
Bruschetta Ingredients:
- 1 pound heirloom tomatoes
- 1/2 red onion fine diced
- 1 tablespoon Pesto
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 cup Red wine vinegar
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- Sea salt and fresh pepper
- Fresh shredded Parmesan cheese
- Grilled bread
Procedure:
- Mix all ingredients together except parm
- season to taste
- Top grilled bread with sliced Meatballs
- spoon tomato mixture onto of meat balls
- Top with shredded Parmigiano Cheese
The Drunken Oyster
7606 SW 45th Ave.
(806) 418-6668
drunkenoysteramarillo.com