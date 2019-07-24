AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Drunken Oyster: Gnudi with Buttered Mushroom Sauce

Gnudi Ingredients:

1 pound whole cows milk ricotta cheese

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons unsalted butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

All-purpose flour

Mushroom Sauce Ingredients:

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound mushrooms, thickly sliced

3 cloves garlic sliced thinly sliced

2 teaspoons thyme leaves

1 stick unsalted butter, cubed

Salt

Procedure:

1. In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, the 1/4 cup of Parmigiano, the egg, butter and nutmeg.

2. Sprinkle 1 cup of the flour over the ricotta mixture and fold it in. Dust the dough lightly with more flour and shape into a ball. lightly floured work surface, roll the dough out to a rope and cut it into 30 pieces.

3. Gently roll the pieces into balls and transfer to a floured baking sheet.

4. Heat large pot of salted water, till gentle boil

5.In a large skillet, heat 1/2 cup of the oil.

6. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and cook over high heat until the liquid evaporates and the mushrooms are lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes.

7. Add the garlic and thyme and stir over low heat for 30 seconds.

8. Add 1/2 cup of water and the butter, raise the heat to medium, stir until the butter is melted. Season with Sea salt.

9. Place small batches at a Time of Gnudi, boil the gnudi until tender and cooked through, about 4 to 6 minutes; do not stir Gnudi: drain.

10. Add the gnudi to the skillet and stir gently to coat with the sauce. Cook over medium heat for no more than 2 minutes. Spoon the gnudi and sauce into bowls. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with fresh parm cheese and serve.

The Drunken Oyster

7606 SW 45th Ave.

(806) 418-6668

drunkenoysteramarillo.com