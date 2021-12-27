The Do’s and Don’ts of Recycling

This segment is sponsored by Republic Services.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —According to the 2021 Mintel Sustainability Barometer, nearly half of Americans believe they can make a positive impact on the environment.

But when it comes to recycling, it can be confusing to decipher the recycling symbols on a package to figure out what goes where.

Know What to Throw: Always recycle flattened cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles and jugs. Empty, Clean, Dry: Make sure your recycles are empty, clean and dry. Don’t Bag It: Never bag or bundle your recyclables Recycling Symbols: Just because a product has the chasing arrows symbol, doesn’t always mean it’s recyclable

