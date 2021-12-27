The Do’s and Don’ts of Recycling

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This segment is sponsored by Republic Services.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —According to the 2021 Mintel Sustainability Barometer, nearly half of Americans believe they can make a positive impact on the environment.

But when it comes to recycling, it can be confusing to decipher the recycling symbols on a package to figure out what goes where. 

  1. Know What to Throw: Always recycle flattened cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles and jugs. 
  2. Empty, Clean, Dry: Make sure your recycles are empty, clean and dry. 
  3. Don’t Bag It: Never bag or bundle your recyclables 
  4. Recycling Symbols: Just because a product has the chasing arrows symbol, doesn’t always mean it’s recyclable 

Click here for Republic Services website to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss