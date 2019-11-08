The Discovery Center: Fun with Science

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — It is a fun science Friday with our friend from the Discovery Center. In honor of Discover for a Dollar happening, they are going to burn money.

Upcoming events:

Santa’s Jolly Jamboree:

  • December 7 @ 10:00 am – 4:30 pm
  • Enjoy a jolly good time filled with cheerful activities and delightful crafts to celebrate the holiday season!
  • Santa will be here, so stop by and get a picture with the big guy!* (optional and an additional cost from 10:00am-1:00pm).
  • Watch out for the Grinch! He will be sulking around looking to steal Santa’s thunder! Go ahead and snap your photos with him if you dare.
  • *Members can enjoy a members-only hour to take pictures with Santa from 9:00-10:00 am.
  • Admission: $3 per person. Non-members also pay regular museum admission. 2 and under free.

Black Friday and Membership Special:

  • Friday November 29th 9:30 am-4:30 pm
  • Escape the craziness of the stores and enjoy some special family time at the DHDC on Black Friday!
  • $5 per person admission all day!
  • Plus BOGO 50% off Family or Family Plus membership SALE!
  • With this BOGO you can either extend your membership for 2 years OR Buy One Give One membership for those special families on your list.
  • Memberships are a thoughtful gift giving the recipient free daily visits, discounts on special events, camps and birthday parties, and access to 100’s of other museums around the country!

