The Discovery Center: Fun with Science
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — It is a fun science Friday with our friend from the Discovery Center. In honor of Discover for a Dollar happening, they are going to burn money.
Upcoming events:
Santa’s Jolly Jamboree:
- December 7 @ 10:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Enjoy a jolly good time filled with cheerful activities and delightful crafts to celebrate the holiday season!
- Santa will be here, so stop by and get a picture with the big guy!* (optional and an additional cost from 10:00am-1:00pm).
- Watch out for the Grinch! He will be sulking around looking to steal Santa’s thunder! Go ahead and snap your photos with him if you dare.
- *Members can enjoy a members-only hour to take pictures with Santa from 9:00-10:00 am.
- Admission: $3 per person. Non-members also pay regular museum admission. 2 and under free.
Black Friday and Membership Special:
- Friday November 29th 9:30 am-4:30 pm
- Escape the craziness of the stores and enjoy some special family time at the DHDC on Black Friday!
- $5 per person admission all day!
- Plus BOGO 50% off Family or Family Plus membership SALE!
- With this BOGO you can either extend your membership for 2 years OR Buy One Give One membership for those special families on your list.
- Memberships are a thoughtful gift giving the recipient free daily visits, discounts on special events, camps and birthday parties, and access to 100’s of other museums around the country!