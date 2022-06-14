AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Greyhound Gallery sits in a space that was originally built as a Greyhound Bus Station in 1946. After operating for over 40 years, the bus station relocated in 1987. Canyon Exploration occupied the space in 2016, then one year later the Cerulean Gallery moved into the space. Hosting several gallery exhibitions, the building was renamed to the Derrick Event Center, therefore becoming an event venue, art gallery, and office building. After three full years in the Derrick, the Cerulean Gallery relocated in December of 2019.

With the new name paying homage to the original architectural design and integrity of the building, the Greyhound Gallery opened in January 2020.

The Greyhound Gallery and Derrick are hosting a number of events in the month of June.

June 16 Third Thursdays Art show : This event takes place the 3rd Thursday of every month this summer ending with a big show in September featuring Jim Livingston. 5:30pm-8:00pm.



June 17 Heat Wave Art Show : This event is $10 admission , open bar, live music, a food truck and a full gallery of art on display. 6pm-10pm.



June 18 Paint Party : This event is a painting party by Michael Longhofer (WT art professor) $35 to paint, an open bar and food. Starts ay 7pm.