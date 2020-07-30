The Code 9 Project Working to Help First Responders, Law Enforcement and Veterans

Offering resources, training, and more to help with PTSD and Suicide Prevention

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Code 9 Project is a national non-profit organization helping to educate and train First Responders, Law Enforcement, and Veterans for preventing PTSD and Suicide.

President and Co-Founder of The Code 9 Project Brandilee Baker and her team are dedicated to providing tips and resources to help those who are on the frontlines against Covid-19.

She says many of them are describing the trauma, hopelessness, and helplessness that comes with their day-to-day life.

For more information on The Code 9 Project head to their website here.