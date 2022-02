AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re looking for breakfast or lunch options or some vegan-friendly food, The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is the latest place to open and offer up several food options.

From burritos to sandwiches, burgers and more. Check out their website and menu and visit them in Downtown Amarillo at 213 SW 7th, behind the building by the Greyhound Bus Station.