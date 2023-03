AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is unveiling a new spring/summer menu along with their Easter dinner menu.

Orders need to be made ASAP by calling (806) 373-4199.

You can always enjoy the many offerings at The Brunch Truck of Amarillo if you stop by their location at 213 SW 7th Ave by the old Greyhound Bus Station.