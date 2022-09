AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food.

For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the German celebration and iconic foods with German roots.

You can visit The Brunch Truck of Amarillo at 213 SW 7th by the Greyhound Bus Station, visit their website here, and you can call (806) 373-4199 to place an order.