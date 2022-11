AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is getting ready for the cooler season by previewing their new menu and showcasing some of their soups they’ll offer.

You can visit the truck at 213 SW 7th, call (806) 373-4199 or visit their website here.

They’re also offering a limited number of orders for Thanksgiving sides and desserts. Things like cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, rolls, and more. You can call (806) 373-4199 to place an order for that by November 20th.