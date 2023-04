AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is gearing up for Mother’s Day with a great menu you can pre-order from, but Paul Olivarez and his team is also training a culinary student.

Stephanie Bonnett is a Culinary Student at Escoffier Culinary Arts, she is learning how to create menu items, cook vegan food, learning about labor cost, presentation and more.

Check below for a Mother’s Day menu and how to pre-order.