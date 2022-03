AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck in Amarillo is a one-stop shop for all things delicious and vegan or non-vegan.

Paul, the owner, teaches us how to make a traditional breakfast dish called Migas in a vegan and non-vegan way.

Make sure to visit The Brunch Truck at 213 SW 7th near the old Greyhound Bus Station.