AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

They’ve got several events you can attend to raise awareness for our community.

One of the first events they hosted was the Pinwheels for Prevention Ceremony which you can read about here.

They will also host a Go Blue Day on April 14th encouraging people to wear blue in support of child abuse prevention, and make sure to post about it on social media, tag The Bridge and use the hashtags #goblueday and #thebridgecac.

They will also host a 1 mile run/walk called A Mile in Their Shoes on April 29th which starts at 9 a.m. You can sign up for that here.