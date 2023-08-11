AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you’re in the middle of your wedding planning, early, or they haven’t even popped the question, you can find several vendors this weekend at The Bridal Show of Amarillo.

It’s happening August 13th from noon to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. There will be several vendors showcasing venues, photographers, florists, cakes, entertainment, and a fashion show with the latest styles in dresses and tuxes.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets, which are $7 online or you can pay $10 at the door.