AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you’re getting married soon, in a year or more, or just getting wedding ideas for the future, The Bridal Show of Amarillo is the place to go.

January 9th you can attend this event at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom. There will be a lot of vendors, a silent auction, and prizes for attendees.

Click here to purchase tickets online or for more information.