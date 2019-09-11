AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Upbeat Reporter is hosting “The Big Upbeat Concert & Dance Celebration” benefiting Storybridge.

The event is on September 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Amarillo College, South Porch of the Experimental Theater, Campus Mall, 2200 S. Washington.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy uplifting Christian Jazz music by Jim Laughlin, praise bands from various churches, and special performances by DOXA Dance Ministry from Paramount Baptist Church.

Bring the whole family and some gently used children’s books to donate to Storybridge, and help low-income families have an early introduction to books at home. There will be free Big Upbeat t-shirts given away to the first 100 to donate to Storybridge.

Food trucks and drinks will be available, and additional entertainment will include:

Caricature artist, Steven Cost, will capture your upbeat experience

Juggling unicyclist, Greg Graham, entertainer extraordinaire

Interactive painting classes for children and adults by Jaala Reid

The Big Upbeat is free to the public.

in case of rain, the Concert and Dance Celebration will take place in the Amarillo College Concert Hall next to the Experimental Theater. For more information, please contact Mary Kay Kuhrts at 806-590-7002.

The Upbeat Reporter

806-590-7002

www.TheUpbeatReporter.com