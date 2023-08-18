AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —They’re a well-known food around this area, and calf fries will be center stage as The Big Texan hosts the Calf Fry Festival on August 19th.

The event features live music from Bomb City Groove and Velvet Funk as well as drinks and more fun. Admission includes a platter of calf fries, french fries, coleslaw, and Texas Toast.

Proceeds from this event will go to the benefit board for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department.

Click here for more information and tickets.