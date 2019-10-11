“The Big Deal” at the Don Harrington Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The next big Discover AfterDark is next weekend! ‘The Big Deal’ is on October 19 from 7-10 pm for adults 21 & over.

The event will feature an electrifying performance by ArcAttack- a performance art group that specializes in Tesla coil rock music and high voltage stunts that combines their love of rock music and their love of science.

Plus, live music by The Solano Project, heavy hors d’oeuvres from Joe’s Catering, treats from Purple Flamingo Pops, an open bar, shocking science demos, and atomic activities to tantalize your mind!

All food, drinks and activities are included in the ticket price.

Sponsorships available that receive VIP access and added benefits.

Tickets and more information available at dhdc.org.

For the kids, Monster Bash is on October 26 and 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Members get in an hour early.

Come and experience a safe environment and activities while experimenting with spine-chilling science.

Costumed kiddos will also enjoy treat stations, games, and more from vendors.

New this year -Secret Agent Training Grounds in the basement! Can you pass the test?

The Don Harrington Discovery Center

1200 Streit Drive

(806) 355-9547

www.dhdc.org