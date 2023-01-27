AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got a lot of great foods being cooked on Studio 4. This might be one of the best things Producer Sheryl has made, and it’s all thanks to Andy Justus being up late scrolling social media.

We made this cinnamon roll dump cake thing that Andy sent via @aquickspoonful on Instagram.

Here’s the recipe:

-15 cinnamon rolls

-1 tub whipped cream cheese frosting

-walnuts (optional)

-box of cinnamon swirl cake/muffin mix

-1.5 sticks of butter

-9×13 in pan

Directions:

-Line pan with cinnamon rolls

-top with tub of whipped cream cheese frosting

-add walnuts if you want

-cover with cake/muffin mix

-sprinkle brown sugar mixture from cake/muffin mix

-cut 1.5 sticks of butter into squares, cover top of pan

DON’T MIX IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

-bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes

-use cinnamon roll icing as dip or drizzle on top (optional)