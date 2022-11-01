AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Join The Barfield as they partner with the WRCA during the weekend of the WRCA Rodeo for a lineup of cowboy-approved experiences with authentic West-Texas style as The Barfield Presents: Rodeo Nights.

Bourbon & Beef Dinner: A Cowboy’s Pairing Experience

Toscana Italian Steakhouse and Balcones Distilling present a cowboy’s pairing experience. Taking the best of Texas beef and pairing it with the best from the Texas barrel, guests will enjoy an expert-guided experience you’ll only find out West.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 10

Tickets: https://bit.ly/BourbonAndBeef

WRCA Exclusive Viewing Experience

The WRCA Rodeo is coming to town, and this year for the first time ever, WRCA is offering a private live stream of Friday & Saturday’s events only at The Barfield.

Date: Friday & Saturday, Nov. 11 & 12

Booking: https://bit.ly/WatchWRCA

Rodeo Night: An Official After Party of the WRCA

O﻿n Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, The Barfield presents Rodeo Night, an official after-party of the WRCA. At the conclusion of Saturday’s rodeo events, head down the block to walk our signature Cowhide Carpet then join us in the Ballroom for live country-rock music by The Roman Carbajal Band, a private bar and specialty bites menu.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12 – 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/BarfieldRodeoNight