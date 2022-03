AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barfield Hotel continues to offer a luxury place to visit, and also great food and a great atmosphere.

Especially in the Paramount Recreation Club where they’re hosting Mixology Masterclasses. Participants will pay $45 but that covers the cost of the tools and ingredients to make 3 signature cocktail.

