AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s hard to believe that a downtown staple like The Barfield Hotel has only been open for one year, but they’re ready to celebrate the big milestone.

On August 4th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. they will have food trucks, musicians, games, and drinks. It’s happening in the valet parking lot.

Entry is free.