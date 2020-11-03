The Art Plug-In Opens In New Building Following Massive Fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Art Plug-In was one of many local businesses that received major damage during a business complex fire about six weeks ago.

The Amarillo Fire Department was called to the strip mall at 34th & Georgia one early Sunday morning.

Krista Orr says just days before the fire she prayed about possibly moving locations at the end of her lease.

Days after the fire she was able to sign the lease to a new location, and with the help of the community open up a new location near SW 34th & Western.

