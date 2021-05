AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas student and Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead off campus, according to his friends who spoke to KXAN.

The Austin Police Department said it received a call Thursday at 12:18 p.m. reporting a death on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. It said the circumstances of the death were not suspicious and identified the person as Jacob McAdams Ehlinger.