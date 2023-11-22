AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Seems like everyone from toddlers to grandparents have phones these days, but when you sit down for a holiday meal – what’s the etiquette? Is it ok to snap photos of the food? What about FaceTiming with family who couldn’t be there?

Cory Cullers says that when it comes to table etiquette, avoid using your phone if everyone is at the table, you can use it if you’re video calling a family member who can’t be there, but this is a great time to spend with family and not on your phone.

Cullers says when it comes to taking photos of the food, make sure you’re not holding up the eating process just to snap a good picture. Instead, use your devices maybe in between the meal and dessert. If all else fails, have a smartwatch on so you can see notifications without having your phone with you.