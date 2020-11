AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Whether it’s to relieve stress, deal with family members or celebrate the holidays, many of us will be having a drink on Thanksgiving Day.

Here is a quick Thanksgiving Margarita you can whip up at home.

Here are the ingredients for one drink.

2oz Silver Tequila

2oz Apple Cider

2oz Cranberry Juice

1oz Orange Juice

Ice

Brown Sugar

Apple for Garnish