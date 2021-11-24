Thanksgiving Dishes: Sweet Potato Casserole

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Tis the season to add a delicious side dish to your menu.
Southern Sweet Potato Casserole
INGREDIENTS
- 5 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1″ pieces
- 4 tablespoons butter unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 large eggs, beaten
Topping
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 9″x13″ casserole dish.
- Fill a large pot with sweet potato pieces and water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cook until fork tender. Drain potatoes and place back into pot. Mash potatoes with a potato masher or blend with an electric mixer, until mostly smooth.
- Add the remaining ingredients (except topping ingredients). Add the eggs last so they don’t cook when they hit the hot potatoes. Mix until combined.
- Spoon the sweet potatoes into the casserole dish and smooth out. Set aside.
- Prepare the topping: In a medium bowl, combine the topping ingredients and mix with a fork until crumbly.
- Sprinkle the topping on the sweet potatoes.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes until the streusel is crisp and golden brown.
- Serve and enjoy!
DONNA’S NOTES
- To make ahead prepare the base the day before and place it in your baking dish. Then, bring it to room temperature the day of, add the streusel topping, and bake.