Thanksgiving Dishes: Sweet Potato Casserole

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Tis the season to add a delicious side dish to your menu.

Southern Sweet Potato Casserole

INGREDIENTS

  • 5 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1″ pieces
  • 4 tablespoons butter unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs, beaten

Topping

  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 9″x13″ casserole dish.
  2. Fill a large pot with sweet potato pieces and water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cook until fork tender. Drain potatoes and place back into pot. Mash potatoes with a potato masher or blend with an electric mixer, until mostly smooth.
  3. Add the remaining ingredients (except topping ingredients). Add the eggs last so they don’t cook when they hit the hot potatoes. Mix until combined.
  4. Spoon the sweet potatoes into the casserole dish and smooth out. Set aside.
  5. Prepare the topping: In a medium bowl, combine the topping ingredients and mix with a fork until crumbly.
  6. Sprinkle the topping on the sweet potatoes.
  7. Bake for 30-35 minutes until the streusel is crisp and golden brown.
  8. Serve and enjoy!

DONNA’S NOTES

  1. To make ahead prepare the base the day before and place it in your baking dish. Then, bring it to room temperature the day of, add the streusel topping, and bake.

