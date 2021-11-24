Thanksgiving Dishes: Sweet Potato Casserole

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) are encouraging healthy eating habits during the holiday season. According to a news release from the TTUHSC, officials are encouraging individuals to make eating choices that are smart for them.

"Be aware of what you are eating. Knowing approximately what is in the foods you are eating can help you make decisions that are right for you and that will lead you to healthful choices," Christine Garner, a registered dietician and an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at the TTUHSC, said in the release.