Thanksgiving Desserts Reimagined: Mini Pies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Bringing a pie to the Thanksgiving lunch or dinner is always a good thing.

Today we’re making mini pies in both pumpkin and caramel pecan.

These are an easy way to make pies for multiple people or make multiple flavors.

For the cheesecake filling you’ll need the following:

16oz cream cheese

2/3c sugar

1 1/2c heavy whipping cream

Vanilla extract

4tsp Lemon juice

Mix the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and lemon juice until smooth. Slowly add in the heavy whipping cream and mix for about 3 minutes until fluffy.

Separate the mix into two bowls. Add 1/2c of pumpkin puree into one bowl along with 1/2tsp of pumpkin pie spice and mix well. Pipe onto mini graham cracker crusts.

For the easy caramel sauce:

1/4c butter

1/2c brown sugar

1/2c heavy whipping cream

Vanilla extract

Salt

In a saucepan, mix butter, brown sugar, heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract and salt. Bring to a boil, reduce to medium and let simmer for 5 minutes.

Add in pecans before simmering for 5 minutes. Let cool, spoon over cheesecake mixture.

Top with whipped cream if desired.

