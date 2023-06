AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation started as a way to help Veterans play golf to deal with their frustration or feelings, and has quickly turned into a way to give back to Veterans in need of help.

They fill in the gap when VA benefits won’t cover something, or are slow or delayed in covering something.

You can help in that mission by being a part of their upcoming Golf Tournament. It’s on July 24th at Tascosa Golf Club.