Texas Women for the Arts Opens 2022 Grant Applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Texas Women for the Arts have opened their grant applications for arts organizations in the state.

This organization works to help fund art programs across the state.

ABOUT TEXAS CULTURAL TRUST

The Texas Cultural Trust, established in 1995, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and increasing access and awareness for the arts across the state. Programs of the organization include the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, Arts Access, Art Can, Texas Young Masters, Texas Women for the Arts, and Partners in the Arts. Texas Cultural Trust efforts are amplified by supporters who are instrumental in the success of leading a cohesive voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact in Texas, spotlighting the artistic excellence of the state. For more information, visit txculturaltrust.org.

ABOUT TEXAS WOMEN FOR THE ARTS

Texas Women for the Arts (TWA) is a statewide giving circle and membership program. Since its inception in 2005, this philanthropic force and champion for the arts in education has awarded over $3.4 million through 282 grants, impacting more than three million Texas children. For more information or to become a Texas Women for the Arts visit txculturaltrust.org/twa. .