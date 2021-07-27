Texas Tech University Offering Free Tuition to Eligible Families for K-12 Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Especially when the pandemic began, a lot of parents turned to homeschooling their kids or looking at online school programs.

Dr. Justin Louder, Interim Superintendent of the TTU K-12 Program says they saw an increase as well.

Now their program has received state funding and they’re offering free tuition for eligible Texas residents.

There are specific requirements students must follow for the tuition-free program that are different from the paid program, so he urges potential students and parents to read them carefully. The lottery is now open, and selection will take place on Aug. 2

For more information on this program click here.