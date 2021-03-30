Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Hosting Virtual Cancer Screening & Informational Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Early detection is key when it comes to Hepatitis C and Liver Cancer. If left untreated, Hepatitis C can cause severe liver damage, liver cancer and even death. It also impacts about 3.5 million Americans with many becoming infected before Hepatitis C was discovered in 1989.

Here is a list of people who should be screened for Hepatitis C:

· All persons born from 1945 through 1965

· Anyone who has ever injected illegal drugs

· Recipients of blood transfusions or solid organ transplants before July 1992, or clotting factor concentrates made before 1987

· Patients who have ever received long-term hemodialysis treatment

· Persons with known exposures to hepatitis C, such as: Health care workers after needlesticks involving blood from a patient with hepatitis C

· Recipients of blood or organs from a donor who later tested positive for hepatitis C

· People living with HIV

· People with signs or symptoms of liver disease (e.g., abnormal liver enzyme tests)

· Children born to mothers who have hepatitis C

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to host a virtual cancer screening and informational fair from April 12th through the 16th. You can find more information here or call (806) 414-9146.